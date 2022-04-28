Sprowston: Man arrested after illegal firearms found
A 74-year-old man has been arrested after illegal firearms were found at a property.
Norfolk Police said the firearms were found "during a routine licensing visit" to a property on Inman Road in Sprowston, near Norwich, on Tuesday.
A cordon has been put in place while "detailed searches" are carried out, the force said.
The man was arrested on suspicion of illegal possession of firearms and assault.
