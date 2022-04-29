RNLI: Tributes paid as Norfolk coxswain David Cox dies, aged 96
Tributes have been paid to a lifeboat coxswain and "legend" who has died at the age of 96.
The flag at the Wells-next-the-Sea RNLI station in Norfolk will be flown at half-mast to honour David J Cox BEM who died on Sunday.
The retired coxswain joined the Wells lifeboat as a volunteer in 1945.
During his service he was awarded for his courage and described by lifeboat operations manager Chris Hardy as an "inspiration".
He joined the RNLI as a volunteer lifeboat crew member in 1945, aged 19, before following in the family tradition and taking over the role of coxswain from his uncle in 1960.
Throughout his service, he was given five RNLI awards for courage, determination and excellent seamanship before he retired in 1986.
In 1979, he was given a prestigious silver medal when he was a volunteer on an 11-hour rescue of a Romanian cargo ship which had engine failure off the coast at Wells.
Mr Hardy said: "David was an inspiration as coxswain to all lifeboatmen throughout the Institution, particularly for his courage and unwavering determination to saving lives at sea off our coastline."
"David's time served in Wells will never be forgotten and his longstanding contribution to the RNLI will live on in his memory - he was a legend!"