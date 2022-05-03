Jet-skiers blamed for Norfolk beach seal stampede
- Published
Jet-skiers are being blamed for "harassing" basking seals, causing them to stampede into the sea, putting their unborn young at risk, volunteers said.
The skiers were seen on Monday afternoon and reported to Friends of Horsey Seals, whose members watch over the mammals on the Norfolk beach.
A couple who witnessed the incident said two jet-skiers hurtled past about 200 seals, spooking them into the sea.
The skiers were said to have returned, driving through the seals in the water.
At this time of year, grey seals, coming ashore at Horsey to moult off their old worn-out coats, are joined by a number of common seals, the volunteer group said.
Because their metabolism slows down during the moult and they do not eat as much, the seals stay out of the cold sea to retain body heat until their new coat has grown.
"It is common sense that there should be a minimum distance that jet-skiers can come to any beach not only to protect wildlife but also swimmers, especially children," said Peter Ansell, chairman of Friends of Horsey Seals.
"Harassing the seals in this way was a dangerous and unacceptable thing to do."
He estimated about 5% of the spooked seals would have been pregnant common seals.
The actions of the jet-skiers were "totally reckless and downright dangerous", he added.
Volunteer Sally Butler said: "Forcing [the seals] into the sea at this time can be damaging to their overall health and [have an] impact [on] their long-term chances of survival.
"More importantly, when the grey seal's annual moult ends in the next few weeks, the common seal's pupping season begins, and many heavily pregnant common seals will come ashore and rest among the grey seals.
"Disturbing them at this time risks them aborting their pups."
A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police confirmed the incident had been reported to them, and officers were looking into the allegations.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk