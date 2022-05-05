Norwich and South Norfolk polls open in local elections
Polling stations have opened for councils in Norfolk taking part in the local elections, including a by-election.
Thirteen councillors - one in each ward of Norwich City Council - are seeking election on Thursday. The council has a total of 39 councillors.
A by-election is taking place for the Mulbarton and Stoke Holy Cross ward on South Norfolk Council.
Polling stations opened at 07:00 BST and will close at 22:00.
Across the UK, voters will elect members for councils which run services in England, Wales and Scotland, and for the devolved government in Northern Ireland.
