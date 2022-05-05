Great Yarmouth holidaymaker fell from hire boat which lacked guardrail
- Published
A holidaymaker who drowned would have been unlikely to have fallen off a hire boat if an adequate guardrail had been fitted, an inquiry has found.
Mother-of-three Laura Perry was on a motor cruiser on the Norfolk Broads with her family in August 2020 when she went overboard.
A Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) report said she became entangled in rope and the propeller and drowned.
It said it was unlikely she would have fallen if a guardrail was at the stern.
Ms Perry, 38, from Bermondsey, London, was on holiday on the 12.8m (41.9ft) Diamond Emblem 1 with her partner, parents, sister, 16-year-old niece and her sons, aged 16, 14 and four.
The MAIB said Ms Perry fell overboard from the rear deck at 13:18 BST on 19 August when the stern made hard contact with the embankment wall opposite Great Yarmouth Yacht Station on the River Bure.
'Unable to control boat'
"She became entangled in a length of rope and the propeller, suffering multiple injuries that resulted in her drowning," the report said.
"It is likely that Laura would have been prevented from falling into the water if Diamond Emblem 1 had been fitted with an adequate guardrail around its stern.
"The boat's driver at the upper helm control position was unable to control the motor cruiser at the time, most likely because the helm position changeover lever had been incorrectly set to the lower helm position."
Further contributing factors were identified in the MAIB report, relating to the "technical features of the dual-helm control system".
The investigation found that both the boat handover and the documentation provided to the family were insufficient to ensure that the hire party were "competent to drive a boat with dual-helm control".
It said that the handover, which took "about 10 minutes", happened while the group's luggage was being loaded on to the boat.
Two months after Ms Perry's death, chief inspector of marine accidents Andrew Moll urgently recommended a strengthening of requirements for person overboard prevention, handover procedures and engine control systems to the Association of Inland Navigation Authorities.
A series of recommendations were also made to the Broads Authority and the boat's operator - Ferry Marina, of Horning - including undertaking a "thorough assessment" of the risks of people falling overboard their hire craft.
Ferry Marina said it was unable to comment as the process was ongoing.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk