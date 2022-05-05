Collapsed sewer in Great Yarmouth will take weeks to repair
- Published
An underground sewer has collapsed and the road will be closed for weeks while repairs are carried out.
Tankers are being used to remove sewage from the Great Yarmouth sewer below the junction of Nelson Road North, Euston Road and St Nicholas Road.
Anglian Water said it could take up to six weeks to fix the problem as other utilities, such as water pipes and electric cables, traverse the area.
The water company said the repair was "quite complicated".
The sewer, which is 3.42m (11ft) below ground, was found collapsed during a routine inspection.
Nicola Harvey of Anglian Water said: "We need to do quite a lot of investigation work before we can actually go in and do that repair.
"It's quite complicated because we've got quite a lot of other utilities in the location."
Traffic will be diverted while the work is carried out.