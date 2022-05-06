Joe Dix death: Three deny murder over teen's stabbing
Three teenagers have pleaded not guilty to the murder of an 18-year-old who was fatally stabbed at a housing estate.
Joe Dix died at the scene at Vale Green, in Mile Cross, Norwich, just before 19:00 GMT on 28 January.
Benjamin Gil, 18, from Lefroy Road, Mile Cross, Hans Beeharry, 18, from Bracondale, Norwich, and a 17-year-old boy, also from Norwich, appeared at Norwich Crown Court.
All three are in custody. A trial date is yet to be fixed.
