Supermarket approved for outskirts of Downham Market
The building of a new supermarket has been approved on the outskirts of a Norfolk market town.
A Lidl has been proposed for the A10 roundabout at Bexwell, near Downham Market.
The application was approved despite concerns it would negatively affect the town centre, but the supermarket chain said it would create 40 jobs.
King's Lynn & West Norfolk borough councillors were split, with nine voting for and seven against.
The council had received 310 letters supporting the bid, with 22 objections, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The supermarket has offered £50,000 towards town centre improvements and said it had addressed concerns around noise and light levels.
