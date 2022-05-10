Norfolk: Live pigeon used to trap bird of prey in Hilborough wood
- Published
A bird of prey was illegally caught in a trap baited with a live pigeon, Norfolk Police have said.
Officers were tipped off about the incident involving the birds in woodland near the A1065 near Hilborough at 17:30 GMT on Friday 29 April.
Trapping birds of prey and using live bait was an offence under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981, police said.
Officers stopped and searched two men in the wood and a van was also found to contain four live and one dead pigeon.
A police-style baton was recovered from the van as well, police said.
The live pigeons were now being looked after by a partner organisation whose staff accompanied police to the incident, the force added.
Anyone with information about the incident, or who saw what happened, has been asked to contact Norfolk Police.