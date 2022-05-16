South Norfolk councillors quit Tory party over council move
- Published
Two councillors have resigned from the Conservative Party over the move of a council's headquarters.
Josh Worley and Clayton Hudson will now sit as independents on South Norfolk Council.
Both said they were unhappy about the authority's proposed move from Long Stratton to the Horizon Centre, in Norwich and national party issues.
John Fuller, Conservative leader of South Norfolk Council, said it was "disappointing".
Mr Worley, who represents Long Stratton, said in a letter to South Norfolk Conservative Association he was "vehemently opposed" to the move to the building on Broadland Business Park.
He also said he had "sheer disillusionment" with the national Conservative Party, citing issues such Prime Minister Boris Johnson receiving fixed a penalty notice for attending a birthday gathering at No 10.
Mr Hudson, councillor for Beck Vale, Dickleburgh and Scole, highlighted similar opposition to the move.
I have tendered my immediate resignation from @Conservatives— Clayton Hudson ⭐️ ⭐️ 🏆 (@claytonhudson) May 16, 2022
For the record I intend to carry out my duties as @SNorfolkCouncil Councillor for Beck Vale, Dickleburgh and Scole ward as an Independent councillor until my term ends in May23 (1/2) pic.twitter.com/j7w1hC7LHe
Mr Fuller said: "You never like to lose colleagues but in both cases I think they've done the honourable thing.
"The way organisations work has changed throughout the pandemic and it's never been more important to ensure that we move with the times."
A South Norfolk Council meeting is due to be held to discuss the potential move.
Broadland Council, which shares facilities with South Norfolk Council, has already agreed to the move.
