BBC Concert Orchestra takes to the stage in Great Yarmouth
- Published
The BBC Concert Orchestra played a sold-out performance as part of its new residency in Norfolk on Monday.
St George's Theatre in Great Yarmouth hosted the orchestra's seaside-inspired music for an audience of 300 people.
Music from Singin' in the Rain, Pirates of the Caribbean and The Little Mermaid featured alongside classics.
The orchestra also performed twice in the day for children from local primary schools to try to inspire them.
The evening show featured a "thundering performance" of East Anglian composer Benjamin Britten's Storm, said Melanie Fryer, learning project manager for BBC Concert Orchestra.
She added it was a "riotous ride" listening to The Curse of the Black Pearl from The Pirates of the Caribbean, and the audience were "almost up on their feet" for Under the Sea from The Little Mermaid.
"It was wonderful to see the musicians having a great time on stage and sounding fantastic. The audience reactions were riotous at times and we sent away many smiling faces," she said.
'Screams of appreciation'
The orchestra performed during the day for children from all eight primary schools in Great Yarmouth.
The 500 children experienced an "environmental-themed adventure", Ms Fryer said.
They travelled around the world through music, listening to Mendelssohn's The Hebrides, Raymond Scott's The Penguin and Tchaikovsky's Arabian Dance.
She said it was "a concert full of dancing, laughter, and child-level screams of appreciation".
We must be playing Raymond Scott's 'The Penguin', of course! 🐧 👏 @alasdairmalloy#CreateYarmouth #musiceducation @OrchestrasLive @NMHub @StGeorgesGY pic.twitter.com/Uun3aL7SxG— BBC Concert Orchestra (@BBCCO) May 16, 2022
The orchestra is involved with Create Yarmouth, the project run by the charity Orchestras Live, which aims to engage young people and adults in music events and creative projects.
The BBC Concert Orchestra's residency in Great Yarmouth builds on its work in learning and participation, which includes its role in the BBC Ten Pieces programme and the BBC Young Composer competition.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk