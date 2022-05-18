Caterpillar web blankets cover Norfolk hedgerows
An amateur photographer has described a stretch of hedgerow covered in web-like blankets as an "incredible" sight.
Jonathan Orland, from Loddon in Norfolk, said the webs, covered in caterpillars, stretched over a 5m (16ft) section of hedge on the A146 between Chedgrave and Thurton.
"It's quite incredible to look at; they believe in safety in numbers," he said.
The Norfolk Wildlife Trust said they were likely to be a type of micro ermine moth caterpillar.
It said there were 20 species in the county and it could not confirm which it was without taking a closer look.
Bob Morgan, reserves communications officer, said: "They favour different types of plants and shrubs and you see them in hedgerows often.
"The moths produce these huge, thick webs to protect themselves against parasitic wasps and birds.
"Depending on the species, they will live on different types of plants, such as pine or nettle.
"Some years, the populations will bloom and this tends to fluctuate with the population numbers of wasps as well."
The trust added that the caterpillars usually lasted from May to June before disappearing until the adult moths set flight in the late summer.
It confirmed that the webbing does not harm the host plant and will slowly disappear once the creatures leave their temporary home.
