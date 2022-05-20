Jubilee street parties trigger more than 100 road closures
- Published
More than 100 road closures have been authorised across Norfolk as the county prepares to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Street parties and other celebrations have been granted permission for closures during the double Bank Holiday weekend of 2 to 5 June.
Norwich has the most with 18 roads closed, followed by Holt, Cromer and Great Yarmouth with four each.
Beacon lighting will happen at more than 80 locations across the county.
'Haven for the Queen'
Lady Dannatt MBE, the Lord-Lieutenant for Norfolk, said: "It's going to be wonderful for Norfolk and wonderful for the UK.
"I think there is very much a connection between the Queen and Norfolk.
"It is a haven for her. I'm quite certain it is going to be a remarkable celebration."
The village of Barrowday Drove, near Downham Market, will be temporarily renamed "Coronation Drove", with a time capsule being buried for future generations to discover, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Other celebrations include big Jubilee lunches in Norwich, Great Yarmouth and Gorleston, and a parade, fireworks and a picnic in King's Lynn.
At Sandringham, a beacon lighting on 2 June has already sold out, as has a live, big screen broadcast of the Platinum Party at the Palace concert in Sandringham gardens on 4 June.
Details of local events can be found here.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk