Welney flood barrier: Norfolk road to be closed for weeks
A village road will be closed for five weeks when a temporary barrier is installed on a flood-prone Fenland road.
The Environment Agency said the road block would replace sand bags routinely placed across the A1101 Welney Wash Road when the area floods.
It said the work, in Welney, Norfolk, would "protect people and communities".
The A1101 Welney Wash Road crosses the 30km-long (19 miles) reservoir on the Norfolk-Cambridgeshire border.
The agency said the road would be fully closed from July 20 to August 25, with traffic lights will be in place from 13 June to 19 June and 26 August and 16 September.
The moveable barrier will prevent water spilling from the Ouse Washes Flood Storage Reservoir into Welney village, it added.
Nicola Oldfield, Ouse Washes project lead, said: "We know the impact that flooding can have, which is why protecting people and communities is our priority.
"This is one of the final parts of a vital long-term investment and refurbishment programme to maintain the dam of the Ouse Washes Flood Storage Reservoir."
