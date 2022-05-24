Lego model of historic Norwich Castle goes on display

Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery
Austin Goreham hopes his Lego model of Norwich Castle inspires others to build other versions

A scale model of Norwich Castle made of nearly 5,000 Lego pieces has gone on display.

It measures 32cm (13 inches) square and was made by Austin Goreham, who works for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service.

He used design software to make blueprints, working from a 3D drone picture of the castle, and made it using second-hand bricks.

Mr Goreham said: "I still find my imagination and curiosity soars whenever I visit [the castle]."

He said he was inspired by the £13.5m project to return the castle to how it looked in medieval times.

Work started in summer 2020, with the reopening of the keep due to take place in 2023. It is one of the largest heritage projects of its kind currently under way in the UK.

Digital model of Lego Norwich Castle
Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery
Norwich Castle in Lego

  • 4,769pieces used

  • 500hours to create a digital blueprint

  • 20hours to build the model

  • 3.6kilograms in weight (8lbs)

Source: Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery

Mr Goreham said: "Growing up in Norwich, there was always a prominent building that caught my imagination and sparked an interest in local history.

"That building is Norwich Castle, the box on the hill.

"As I read about the grand plans for the restoration of the keep, that enthusiastic child in me returned and with it stirred another passion from my childhood, I could use Lego to build a detailed version of the castle."

Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery
Austin Goreham described making the model as "a labour of love"

He spent his Christmas holidays building the castle using the digital plans and sourced bricks from across Europe for the build.

The finished model is now on display in Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery.

