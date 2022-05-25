Norwich puppets benefitting from other people's waste
- Published
A theatre's puppets are being made from waste paper and card that would otherwise have been thrown away.
Norwich Puppet Theatre is the recipient of waste created by a greetings card company in the city.
Company Dynamic Print's waste is being turned into papier mache puppets and scenery at the venue.
Print company director Sarah Smith, said it was "common sense" to use their waste to help other people, and added, "it doesn't cost anything for me".
Upcycle Your Waste is a scheme being run by Norwich Business Improvement Business (BID) and is designed to take waste produced by Norwich businesses, and turn it in to something new.
Companies taking part are trying to show that if you pull the right strings, what might seem useless to one business, can be more than useful to another.
Dynamic Print had been turning its waste cardboard into recyclable bubble wrap and now its scrap paper is also being upcycled.
Instead of paying £60 each month to dispose of it, it is being given to local businesses.
"It's common sense. Upcycling, recycling - is a key ingredient going forward and to be able to help other people with my waste - it doesn't cost anything for me," said Ms Smith.
Puppet Theatre administrator, Molly Farley, said: "It's amazing that all these people are coming out of the woodwork; all these businesses have been here all along but we've always needed a link-up to make things happen."
BBC TV adventurer, presenter and author, Simon Reeve, was at Norwich City's Carrow Road stadium giving a talk to the BID organisation about his career and sustainability.
"It can mean lots of things, but basically it means creating a society and community that can survive and flourish and be a lovely place for people to exist in," he said.
"The idea that you produce where you consume is a very sustainable idea.
"What I've heard about Norwich is pretty damned impressive.
"We've got to waste less - that is absolutely critical."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk