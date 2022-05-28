Norwich City 'in talks' with Millwaukee Brewers' owner
An American multi-millionaire businessman is understood to be in talks with Norwich City about a potential investment in the club.
Mark Attanasio, the owner of Major League Baseball franchise Millwaukee Brewers, attended Sunday's season finale at Carrow Road, as reported in the Pink Un.
The Canaries have been relegated from the Premier League to the Championship.
In a recent interview with the club's media team, sporting director Stuart Webber hinted at some "exciting news" that supporters would be hearing about soon.
The club's majority shareholders are chef Delia Smith and her husband Michael Wynn-Jones.
About 200 fans showed their frustration at another relegation after just one season in the top flight by gathering outside the ground on Sunday.
The defeat was the Canaries' 26th from 38 games.
