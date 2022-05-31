RNLI issues tidal sandbar warning to Norfolk beach walkers
- Published
People are being warned of the dangers of walking out to sea at low tide after a new sandbar developed on the North Sea coast.
The feature, between Wells-next-the-Sea and Holkham in Norfolk, has formed in the past year, the RNLI said.
The lifeboat service said if walkers were not back on the main beach at least four hours before high tide, they were in danger of being cut off.
It was "very easy to get caught out", an RNLI Facebook post said.
A sandbar is a ridge of sand built up by natural movement of the sea.
The RNLI said the new bar runs parallel to the pine woods from about the last beach hut in Wells and then west towards Holkham, and it is exposed at low tide and submerged at high tide.
Earlier this month, seven people who were up to their knees in water off Wells were rescued by a lifeboat crew and the RNLI was also called to assist a group of eight people and several dogs who were cut off on the west side of Wells harbour.
Coxswain, Nicky King, said: "Wells is beautiful, so naturally people will want to visit and enjoy the beach.
"However, our coastline is ever-changing... so it is important for people to be aware of their surroundings."
He added that the new sandbar had been created by the channel which had deepened behind it.
"You can be stood at the shoreline at low tide looking out to sea, without noticing the water filling into the channel behind you as the tide comes in," he said.
"The only way to avoid being cut off is to make sure you are back on the main part of the beach along the woods approximately four hours before high tide."
The RNLI advice is to know tide times before you set out and have a reliable means of communication with you.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk