Thetford fire: Specialists investigating after death of teen

An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital but died the day after the fire

A specialist team is investigating a fire that led to the death of an 18-year-old man.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, police and ambulance crews were called to a house in Staniforth Road in Thetford on Sunday evening.

Six people were taken to hospital including a woman in her 50s, a teenager and the 18-year-old who died on Monday afternoon, police said.

A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out on Wednesday.

The five others have been discharged from hospital.

Seven people were assessed at the scene

A specialist fire investigation team has been to the property to try to establish the circumstances that led up to the incident.

As part of the joint police and fire investigation, officers were also making house-to-house inquiries and "following up with residents", police said.

The force appealed for anyone with information to contact it.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out to establish the teenager's cause of death

