Norfolk Gliding Club says pylon plans are a flight hazard
A gliding club said its future was uncertain as plans for electricity pylons near its airfield could make it too dangerous to fly.
The Norfolk Gliding Club operates from Tibenham Airfield in south Norfolk, which was developed in World War Two.
The proposed high voltage line, between Norwich, Suffolk and Essex, would pass a few hundred metres from the runway.
National Grid had been approached for comment about the flying club's concerns.
The club's chief flying instructor said the pylons could "lead to more accidents or even fatalities".
The pylons are part of a proposed 400kV electricity transmission line between Norwich and a new Bramford substation near Ipswich, and then to Tilbury in south Essex, called the East Anglia Green Energy Enablement project.
National Grid said the line was needed to carry electricity from offshore wind turbines.
A line of pylons already runs near the airfield, but further away than the proposed new ones and in a direction that is not frequently used by flyers, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Club chairman Eric Ratcliffe said the plans were "ridiculous" and a "flight hazard".
The club's chief flying instructor, John Roche-Kelly, questioned why the line could not be underground.
"We can't go round them," he said.
Gliders don't have engines so we can't go up.
"This is putting a curtain in front of the ideal route.
"It will make decision-making more difficult and could lead to more accidents or even fatalities."
If the pylon scheme went ahead, the club believes it will have to close four of its six runways.
The proximity of the pylons would also mean that the club would have to stop holding competitions, the group said.
Club director Paul Woodcock said: "After Covid, we are just about hanging on in there, something like this can mean that clubs like ours will really struggle.
"It will be a danger to fly and it is a danger to the club, this will have serious impacts."
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said National Grid had been contacted for comment.
