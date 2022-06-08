Red squirrel kittens welcomed at Norfolk holiday park
- Published
A holiday park has welcomed a litter of red squirrel kittens for the first time since 2019.
The animals were born in March at Kelling Heath Holiday Park in Norfolk and estimated to be 10 weeks old.
Native to the UK, red squirrels have been in decline since the introduction of the invasive non-native grey.
David Martin, countryside manager at the holiday park, said the new arrivals were "incredibly rare" and a "privilege to watch them thrive".
The yet-to-be-named squirrels were born to parents Iggy and Evie, who were part of the park's conservation efforts.
Mr Martin said: "These kittens are the first at the park since 2019, and we're thrilled that our new breeding pair, who only came to us in October of last year, have settled in well."
The squirrels will stay at Kelling Heath but could be released to a conversation partner in an effort to increase the animal's population.
Since 1999, the holiday park has managed to successfully breed 38 red squirrel kittens since joining the national conservative programme.
Mr Martin said: "We are proud to be involved with supporting the legacy of an iconic British species."
Red squirrels were widespread across most of the country until the 1940s, but there are now only an estimated 140,000 in the UK, compared with two-and-a-half million of the grey variety.
