Norwich Sportspark pool set to reopen after chlorine delivery
- Published
A swimming pool that had to close last month due to a national shortage of chlorine is to reopen at the weekend.
Sportspark at the University of East Anglia in Norwich said the leisure industry was facing a lack of chemicals used to disinfect water.
On 25 May it tweeted that its supply was "fully depleted" and it would close with immediate effect.
It tweeted that it expected to open on Saturday, a closure of 17 days.
Assurances had been given from its supplier and a delivery of chlorine gas was expected, it added.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.