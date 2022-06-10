Post office closes in Sudbury after WHSmith store shuts
- Published
A town of 20,000 people will have no Post Office after the WHSmith store where branch was based closed down.
Residents of Sudbury in Suffolk have been told the nearest alternative service is at Great Cornard, just over a mile (1.6km) away.
A temporary post office is planned for the Borehamgate Shopping Centre on King Street, according to the Post Office.
It said it recognised "a town the size of Sudbury to not have a permanent Post Office will cause difficulties".
The Post Office said it was working with Babergh District Council "in identifying a location where a temporary Post Office can operate which we hope will become the permanent location for Sudbury Post Office."
It added: "We expect to announce details of the temporary service shortly and will keep the local community informed."
