Norfolk power cut leaves 1,000 homes without electricity
- Published
More than 1,000 homes in Norfolk were left without power after two electricity poles caught fire.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Needham Road and Mendham Lane, in Harleston, just after 17:35 BST on Sunday.
Both fires were extinguished before crews arrived.
UK Power Networks said there had been a "fault on an overhead cable" and most homes had power restored "within four minutes".
A spokeswoman said that overhead power line faults "can sometimes cause sparks", which they were alerted to by the fire service, but the cause would be investigated.
Properties in Harleston, Pulham St Mary and Starston were affected.
The electricity firm said power was quickly restored to 671 homes.
The rest got power back in stages during the evening with the final 54 back on supply at about 20:45.