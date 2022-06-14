Breydon Water: Two people rescued after hire boat runs aground
Two people had to be rescued after a hire boat ran aground.
Hemsby Broads Rescue said it was called to the stranded cruiser on Breydon Water in Norfolk at about midday.
It said due to tide conditions, it was not possible for the Gorleston Inshore Lifeboat to get close enough to the stricken vessel.
The Hemsby Broads Rescue team, however, was able to get close enough to launch its rescue sled and help get the two people out.
The pair were then taken to the yacht station and they were left in the care of the Gorleston Coastguard team.
Hemsby Broads Rescue said: "This was another fine example of RNLI and Independent Lifeboats working together with the Coastguard and Broads Authority to effect a smooth and well-executed rescue."
In April, some 17 people, including a pregnant woman, and three pets had to be rescued after two cruisers ran aground at Breydon Water, which is an estuarine section of the River Yare to the west of Great Yarmouth.
