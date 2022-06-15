Most Wanted drugs accused is arrested in Bulgaria
An alleged drugs supplier and one of the UK's most wanted men has been arrested at a hotel in Bulgaria.
Benjamin Macann, 32, had been sought by Norfolk Police on charges of conspiring to supply class A drugs.
He was one of 12 "fugitives" to appear in a National Crime Agency (NCA) Most Wanted campaign in January.
Steve Reynolds, of the NCA, said Mr Macann was the fifth to be arrested, adding: "We won't stop until the remainder are caught."
Mr Macann was found on Monday at a hotel in the southern city of Plovdiv, the NCA said.
The NCA and charity Crimestoppers launched a public appeal in January to find 12 men, thought to be hiding in Spain.
Also on the list is Nana Oppong, 41, wanted by Essex Police in connection with the murder of grandfather Robert Powell, 50, in Roydon, Essex, on 13 June 2020.
The agency said Spain was one of the most popular countries for British ex-pats and had a very strong law enforcement partnership with its counterparts in Britain.
Mr Macann, who is originally from Halfpenny Lane, Beetley, Dereham, was arrested in a joint operation between the NCA, Bulgarian police and the Spanish Guardia Civil.
He is accused of supplying a large quantity of cocaine in 2020, communicating through encrypted mobile handsets.
Mr Macann remains in custody awaiting the beginning of extradition proceedings.
Mr Reynolds, NCA regional manager in Spain, said: "Benjamin Macann's arrest was made possible after some great work by our international liaison officers, the Guardia Civil fugitives team, Bulgarian Police and our counterparts in Bulgaria's international cooperation directorate, to whom we are very grateful.
"Macann is the fifth fugitive to be arrested from the Most Wanted list. We won't stop until the remainder are caught."
