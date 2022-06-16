Brancaster: Dog rescued after becoming stuck in sea
- Published
A "very lucky" dog was rescued by a local lifeboat station after he was caught in a fast-flowing channel in the sea.
RNLI Hunstanton received a call at 05:50 BST on Wednesday to a woman and her dog at Brancaster, who found themselves in trouble.
The lifeboat crew located Digby the Springer Spaniel in a channel faced with the incoming tide.
They managed to lift the exhausted dog aboard a boat to safety.
Volunteers were able to reunite him with his owner before they were taken to the harbour.
