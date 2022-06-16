Brancaster: Dog rescued after becoming stuck in sea

Dog rescued by RNLIHunstanton RNLI
The springer spaniel and its owner were reunited and taken to safety by the lifeboat crew

A "very lucky" dog was rescued by a local lifeboat station after he was caught in a fast-flowing channel in the sea.

RNLI Hunstanton received a call at 05:50 BST on Wednesday to a woman and her dog at Brancaster, who found themselves in trouble.

The lifeboat crew located Digby the Springer Spaniel in a channel faced with the incoming tide.

They managed to lift the exhausted dog aboard a boat to safety.

Volunteers were able to reunite him with his owner before they were taken to the harbour.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics