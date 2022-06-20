In pictures: Orange sunset lights up East of England
A vivid sunset with bright orange and pink colours has lit up skies across the East of England.
We received pictures from across the region on Sunday evening, including many from our BBC Weather Watchers.
BBC Look East weather presenter Julie Reinger said it was caused by light shining on to the bottom of cumulus and altocumulus cloud.
It came at the end of a cooler, wetter weekend after temperatures exceeded 30C (86F) on Friday.
