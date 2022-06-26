A11 closed between Snetterton and Thetford after collision
The A11 is closed southbound due to a collision, according to National Highways.
The road has been shut between the B1111 near Snetterton and the A1075 near Thetford since about 10:20 BST.
The northbound carriageway was also closed to allow the air ambulance to land but has since reopened.
The road is expected to remain closed until the early evening while police investigations are carried out, National Highways added.
A spokesperson said delays are likely on the approach to the closure, with additional journey times also expected on diversion routes.
