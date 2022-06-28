North Norfolk has most over 65s in England and Wales
One third of the population of North Norfolk is aged 65 and over, the highest proportion in England and Wales, according to new census data.
On census day last year, 33.4% of the area's population, including seaside locations Cromer and Wells, were aged over 65, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
Nine of the 10 areas with the lowest proportion of over-65s were in London.
All the top 10 areas for over-65s in 2021 were on the coast.
Close behind North Norfolk was Rother in East Sussex on 32.4%, followed by East Lindsey in Lincolnshire (30.4%) and East Devon (30%).
In total, there were 56 local areas in England and Wales where over-65s accounted for at least 25% of the population on census day.
This was up from just seven areas in 2011.
The figures reflect long-term changes in the UK population, with the balance tilting gradually away from younger age groups and towards the elderly.
The latest data shows 18.6% of the population of England and Wales were aged 65 and over on census day 2021, up from 16.4% in 2011.
By comparison just 23.1% were aged under 20, down from 24%.
North Norfolk's 65 and over population has risen 10% in 40 years, since the census in 1981 where it accounted for 23% of the total population of North Norfolk.
It had reached 28.8% by 2011, before hitting 33.4% in the latest census.
The lowest proportion of over-65s was found in Tower Hamlets which ranking last on 5.6%.
