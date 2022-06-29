Thousands due to return to Royal Norfolk Show

Princess Anne meeting exhibitors
Princess Anne met exhibitors on Wednesday morning at the Royal Norfolk Show

The crowds have returned to the Royal Norfolk Show for the first time since 2019 following its hiatus due to Covid.

About 90,000 people are expected to visit the Costessey showground, on the outskirts of Norwich, over the next two days.

Princess Anne, who last visited as royal guest in 2011, has been meeting exhibitors and show-goers.

"We're here with open arms to welcome everybody back," said Holly Whitaker, from the organisers.

Racing pigs were one of the highlights when the Royal Norfolk Show was last held in 2019

"I can't tell you how thrilled we are - it's been a manic week but we're ready to welcome everybody," said Ms Whitaker, who is the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association's charity manager.

The annual event was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, the agricultural showpiece will feature about 3,000 animals and 700 trade stands.

A floral crown to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee has been on display at the show
The crowds gathering around one of the show's smaller rings

BBC Radio Norfolk has its stand back at the show and has been reliving how it did one of its test transmissions from there in 1980.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics