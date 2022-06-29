Norfolk festival featuring Vaccines, Hot Chip and Mvula cancelled
- Published
A music festival has been cancelled due to "an unprecedented rise in the costs of production", organisers said.
The first ever Wide Skies and Butterflies Festival was due to take place on the Raynham Estate in Norfolk between 5 and 7 August.
The festival's line-up included The Vaccines, Hot Chip, Laura Mvula and Natalie Imbruglia.
Organisers SMS Event Production said the reason was increased costs and "lower than expected ticket sales".
In a statement on the festival's website, organisers said ticket holders would be "contacted directly in due course".
"It is with deep regret that we announce that Wide Skies & Butterflies will no longer be able to go ahead," the statement said.
"Despite the anticipation of a summer free of restrictions, 2022 is proving an incredibly challenging year for live music and events.
"The industry has seen an unprecedented rise in the costs of production alongside lower than expected ticket sales due to rising costs of living.
"For a festival in its first year the combination of these obstacles, as well as a key investment failing to come through, has made it impossible for us to go ahead."
SMS Event Production had also ceased trading.
