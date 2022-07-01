Great Yarmouth road rage driver jailed for killing woman, 96
A man has been jailed after killing a 96-year-old pedestrian during a road rage incident involving another car.
Michael Irons, 26, hit Ivy Warnes as she was crossing the road in Great Yarmouth in Norfolk, as he deliberately drove towards a parked car on 8 March.
Irons, of Lilac Close, Bradwell admitted manslaughter, criminal damage, driving with excess alcohol and causing death while uninsured.
He was jailed for 10 years and six months at Norwich Crown Court.
The court heard Irons had been driving a VW Golf with his partner and her daughter as passengers when he had a minor collision with a parked Audi Q7 on Alexandra Road.
He got into an argument with the driver and passenger of the Audi before deliberately hitting their car as he drove off, Norfolk Police said.
After dropping off his passengers, he drove back around the one-way system to target the Audi again and hit Mrs Warnes as she was being helped across Crown Street by her daughter.
He then rammed the Audi and tried to run away, but he was detained by members of the public.
'Senseless'
Mrs Warnes died in hospital and her daughter, Jill Warnes, said her mother was "the victim of a horrific and senseless incident".
"The tragic circumstances of mum's death will haunt us forever," she added.
Irons was also disqualified from driving for 10 years.
Det Insp Dave McCormack said: "Irons' actions have left a family without a much-loved mother and grandmother and our thoughts remain with them.
"Not only did he drive dangerously with a vehicle that was uninsured, but he went on to use that vehicle as a weapon to enact a deliberate act of violence upon another road user - claiming the life of an elderly pedestrian in the process," he added.
