Colchester Borough Council to support city's food bank
- Published
A council has pledged to "immediately" step in to support the city's food bank amidst the cost of living crisis.
Colchester Borough Council's pledge came after concerns were raised that supply is failing to keep up with demand.
A council report said there were "dwindling stock reserves" after demand rose by 12%.
Measures proposed include hiring a crisis coordinator to support the food bank.
It is part of a three-point strategy by Colchester Borough Council's cabinet.
The report said the Colchester Foodbank was "the busiest in the East of England".
It previously said it expected to feed as many as 30,000 people this year.
'Experiencing hardship'
Cabinet members warned the situation would worsen for many of the borough's poorest people with some "experiencing hardship" for the first time to the extent of the crisis.
It came after Colchester Foodbank chief executive officer Michael Beckett warned people could die if the UK heads into a cold winter.
The council has also launched run a campaign targeting people who do not realise they are entitled to support or benefits.
David King, Colchester Borough Council leader, said: "The paper outlines some of those hard to reach groups, who perhaps for the first time some of them are in a position they've never been in before and don't know where to go or have pride that understandably gets in the way of need."
According to the report, the cost of living crisis is likely to further widen inequalities in the borough and will disproportionately affect those on low income.
It said there was a "clear role" for the council to take in addressing the crisis working with other local and regional organisations.
