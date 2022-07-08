Boris Johnson's successor: Should Liz Truss be the next PM?
The bookies have Foreign Secretary Liz Truss among the favourites to succeed Boris Johnson, but what do her constituents in South West Norfolk think about her potentially becoming the next prime minister? Local Democracy Reporting Service reporter George Thompson went to Swaffham to find out.
'Not sure she is PM material'
Mike Staines, 83, is not sure if Ms Truss is the right person for the job.
"Liz Truss has been a great MP for us over the years but I'm not sure she is prime minister material," he says.
"She was best as a constituency MP.
"When she was first introduced as a candidate here it was in the Assembly Rooms. We thought 'great - a truly local MP'.
"But she moved near Downham and we hardly see her. We don't see her especially since she became foreign secretary."
Mr Staines says someone with her "dourness" and Mr Johnson's "lightness" would make the ideal prime minister.
His preference, however, is for Tory MP and former soldier Tom Tugendhat to take on the role.
"I do think it should be one of the military people, someone who will stand up and speak the truth."
'She's done a decent job'
Richard Hartley and Paul Annakin digested the news of Mr Johnson's resignation in the Swaffham Conservative Club.
Club steward Mr Annakin, 64, says: "She has done a decent job as foreign secretary but she should stay in that role. I don't think she could step up."
Retired social worker Mr Hartley, who is not a Tory member, says: "I don't know much about Liz.
"I don't know who I would want to lead the government.
"[Former health minister Sajid] Javid's speech yesterday was really heartfelt and I quite liked what he said. He was open and honest with the reasons why he had resigned.
"A change in government will be a good idea. I want a government that understands people, that understands what poverty is like.
'Nice to have someone from the local area'
Danny Burrell, meanwhile, is in favour of Ms Truss getting the top job.
"I have been to see her before when I had a problem and she helped me out," he says. "She makes a good MP and she can't do any worse than the rest of them.
"I would like to see her up there rather than any of the others.
"It would be nice to have someone there from the local area, someone different.
"Hopefully she could bring a fresh perspective. I think a lot of MPs have lost touch about how people live. They come out with all these things but they haven't got a clue about what people's lives are like.
"I'm hopeful that she is a bit more in touch, a bit more down to earth," he adds.
'No more Conservatives'
A change in government is needed, according to local resident Sam Jones, from near Stoke Ferry.
"I want no more conservatives full stop," she says.
"They just make their friends richer while everyone else [struggles].
"There are no redeeming qualities about Liz Truss, I didn't like her before she was an MP and I don't like now."
