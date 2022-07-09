Norfolk festival to see return of drummer's art project
- Published
A firefighter will be creating art while he plays the drums as part of a project he first started 18 years ago.
Drummatic Art sees Scott Field playing the drums with hollowed sticks linked to bags of paint that flies on to a blank canvas.
He last performed ahead of the 2012 Olympic Games, but will make a comeback at the inaugural Dragonslayer Festival in Thurton, Norfolk, this weekend.
Mr Field said he was "very excited".
The firefighter from Hingham said he was inspired to create Drummatic Art in 2004 after visiting the Tate Modern art gallery and once playing the drums with a cut finger.
"I cut my finger many years ago and there were very white walls around the drumkit and after I finished the gig it looked a bit scary to say the least.
"That gave me the idea of having paint coming out of the end of my sticks and transferring music into a visual format and on to paper, creating an artform," he said.
The 49-year-old will be performing eight songs with band members, fellow firefighters John Settle and Rob Forder, at the new music festival on Saturday and Sunday.
He said it would be the last song "when the paint flies".
Mr Field, who is a crew manager at Thetford Fire Station, said the artwork he creates will later go on sale.
