Cawston Park carer denies ill-treatment of resident who died
A carer has denied a charge of ill-treatment of a 32-year-old man on the day he died.
Ben King lived at Cawston Park Hospital, near Aylsham, Norfolk, for two years prior to his death in 2020.
Dami Tobi Ayan, 61, of Aylsham Road, Norwich, has appeared at the city's magistrates' court.
He denied the ill-treatment or wilful neglect of a person without mental capacity on 29 July 2020, when Mr King was in his care.
The court directed that the trial should be heard at Norwich Crown Court, and the case was listed for a case management hearing on 5 August.
The defendant was given unconditional bail.
