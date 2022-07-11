Ickburgh: Dozens of firefighters battle forest fire

fire rescuePA
Firefighters are still at the scene at Ickburgh, near Munford

Dozens of firefighters have spent the night tackling a forest fire.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to a blaze at Ickburgh, near Mundford, at about 18:30 BST on Sunday.

Firefighters from Wymondham, Methwold, Heacham, Long Stratton, King's Lynn and Wretham were at the scene overnight.

It was understood three crews were still on site with a water carrier expected to attend the ongoing incident later.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics