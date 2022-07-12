Run Norwich postponed due to extreme temperatures
The popular Run Norwich event has been postponed due to "extreme temperatures" being forecast on Sunday.
Its organisers, the Community Sports Foundation, said the decision had been taken for the safety of runners, volunteers, spectators.
An amber weather warning is in place by the Met Office and organisers said safety at the 10K event was "the absolute priority".
It has now been rescheduled for 23 October.
A spokesman said it would be "irresponsible" to ask runners, especially beginners, to push themselves physically in the predicted conditions.
There were concerns the medical support workers would be under too much pressure as a result of people struggling in temperatures set to hit the high 30-degrees Celsius.
Dan Wynne, from the Community Sports Foundation, said it was "hugely disappointing" but a unanimous decision.
He said: "We know there will be disappointment and disruption to plans, but we hope that most people will understand our decision and join us for the rescheduled race.
"We urge everyone to take care and follow advice during this period of extreme hot weather."
Runners have been told their entry for the 2022 race remains valid for the rescheduled date
There will be a window for those who cannot make the rescheduled date to transfer their place to others.
The event was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
