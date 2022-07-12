Norfolk bus firm in government talks over £2 capped fares
A Norfolk bus operator is in government talks about capping bus fares at £2.
The policy - a response to the cost of living crisis - may temporarily come into force across England this year.
The new fares could mean passengers would be able to make a journey anywhere in Norfolk for £2, applying to local and regional trips of up to 80 miles (130km) from October.
Chris Speed, of First Eastern Counties, said discussions were taking place "but nothing has been confirmed as yet".
The company operates many of Norfolk's buses, with Mr Speed adding: "We, and the industry, are in discussion with the Department for Transport (DfT) about how it could be implemented, if it goes ahead."
The proposal would mean, for example, the current £12 journey from Norwich to Peterborough would be reduced to £2.
The plan has apparently been worked on by Downing Street since April, reported the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
A DfT spokesman said he would not comment on "speculation".
But he added: "We've already committed to investing £3bn into bus services by 2025, to improve fares, services and infrastructure, and given nearly £2bn since March 2020 to bus operators and local authorities to mitigate the impacts of the pandemic."
The price cap was not expected to apply to long-distance coach services and would also not apply in Scotland or Wales.
Bus price caps of £2, to start in the autumn for three years, have already been announced for West Yorkshire, Greater Manchester and the Liverpool city region.
But the latest reports suggest the government could make a national intervention to ensure rural and suburban services were also kept affordable for a six-month period.
The price difference between bus fares inside and outside London has been cited as one example of how the rest of country needs to "level up".
In London, buses cost £1.65 for an hour of travel, but elsewhere fares can often be three or four times as expensive.
