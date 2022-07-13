Weeting: Dozens of firefighters tackle industrial unit blaze
Dozens of firefighters from across two counties are at the scene of a large fire at an industrial unit.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the site in Weeting, near Brandon, at about 14:00 BST.
Fire crews from both Norfolk and Suffolk are at the scene.
The fire service warned local residents to keep windows and doors closed, and witnesses reported on social media that plumes of black smoke could be seen from some distance away.
