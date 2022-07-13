Weeting: Dozens of firefighters tackle industrial unit blaze

Plumes of smoke from the fire at Weeting, near BrandonLiam Donovan
Fire crews were called to the scene near Brandon at about 14:00 BST

Dozens of firefighters from across two counties are at the scene of a large fire at an industrial unit.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the site in Weeting, near Brandon, at about 14:00 BST.

Fire crews from both Norfolk and Suffolk are at the scene.

The fire service warned local residents to keep windows and doors closed, and witnesses reported on social media that plumes of black smoke could be seen from some distance away.

Shaun Whitmore/BBC
Firefighters are tackling the flames at the site in Weeting

