Long Stratton shops blaze tackled by firefighters

Fire at shops, Long StrattonKim Hale
Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a row of shops in Norfolk

The fire broke out on The Street in Long Stratton just before 14:00 BST, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said.

Six fire engines and an aerial appliance are at the scene and Norfolk Police said the nearby A140 had been closed.

A fire service spokeswoman said crews arrived at the scene within 10 minutes of being called and the incident was ongoing.

Harvey Washington
Harvey Washington said the fire was opposite a petrol station
Kim Hale
The A140 goes through Long Stratton and is currently closed

