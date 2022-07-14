Long Stratton shops blaze tackled by firefighters
- Published
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a parade of shops.
The fire broke out on The Street in Long Stratton just before 14:00 BST, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said.
Six fire engines and an aerial appliance are at the scene and Norfolk Police said the nearby A140 had been closed.
A fire service spokeswoman said crews arrived at the scene within 10 minutes of being called and the incident was ongoing.
Police are currently at the scene of a fire along the #A140 at #LongStratton A road closure is currently in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area. #NorfolkRoads— Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) July 14, 2022
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.