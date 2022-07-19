Norfolk fire service declares major incident due to heatwave blazes
- Published
A fire service has declared a major incident after tackling a dozen or more fires across the county on the UK's hottest day.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service declared the state of emergency in response to a surge in fires.
On Twitter it said: "All appliances are either committed to ongoing incidents or have been alerted to a state of standby for incoming calls."
It appealed to the public only to contact the service in an emergency.
"While the incident is ongoing, we must prioritise resources," it added.
The fire service attended crop and field fires during today's record-breaking temperatures, including ones in Attleborough, Snettisham, Bayfield and Barton Turf.
It has urged people to be extra careful by not having barbecues in the wild and not discarding lit cigarettes.
The county experienced some of its hottest temperatures on record on Tuesday, as some areas of England exceeded 40C (104F).
