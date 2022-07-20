Homes destroyed and wildlife killed in Norfolk as fires spread
A number of homes have been destroyed after fire swept across Norfolk on the hottest day of the year.
Norfolk Fire Service declared a major incident and dealt with more than 100 incidents on Tuesday.
Five homes are thought to have been destroyed in Brancaster Staithe and people were also evacuated from properties in Poringland and Ashill.
Wild Ken Hill said an unknown amount of wildlife had been killed in a fire on the reserve.
Tom De Winton, the chairman for Brancaster Parish Council, said: "Five homes were burnt but four homes were ex-council houses and were due to be demolished."
He said the fire started in a garden area at about 17:00 BST on Tuesday and quickly spread, and "took out every garden".
Fire crews then spent "the best part of five hours to stabilise the situation", he said.
Mr De Winton said up to 25 people required overnight accommodation, organised locally by volunteers.
"It was a fantastic village effort," he said.
"It's absolutely horrible, we're very lucky the fire jumped the road, why we didn't have more houses burnt I don't know."
Dominic Buscall, the manager at Wild Ken Hill, said there had been a "bad fire" on the coastal park.
"Too early to say how bad the damage is, but certainly much wildlife lost," he said in a Tweet.
"Climate change is here and we need a massive acceleration in our efforts against it."
Conservationist Chris Packham, who has presented Springwatch from the reserve, said on Twitter: "On a day of searing tragedy across the world this hit home personally.
"So much hard work undone by global madness . All thoughts with those at Wild Ken Hill.
"We've got to learn from this."
