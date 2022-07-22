UK heatwave: Ashill homes fire damage captured by drone
- Published
Drone pictures have shown the devastation of a fire that swept through a village on the UK's hottest day.
About 20 homes were either destroyed or badly damaged in Ashill, Norfolk, on Tuesday, when a fire in a neighbouring field got out of control.
Paul Claussen, Breckland Council's deputy leader, said it "looks like a war zone, it's absolutely shocking".
He said housing officers were in "close contact" with those affected.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to the village, near Swaffham, at about 17:00 BST on Tuesday, with 18 of them fighting the flames at their peak.
Temperatures in Norfolk were above 39C (102F) during the hottest parts of Tuesday.
Mr Claussen, Conservative, said community volunteers were "just being overwhelmed by the scale of people donating clothing and food".
"We know family and friends are putting people temporarily up. Your heart just goes out because people's lives have been absolutely devastated."
A fundraising page set up to help villagers has raised more than £11,000.
The Bishop of Norwich, the Right Reverend Graham Usher, said he would be at the Church of St Nicholas in Ashill on Sunday.
He said: "Sunday's gospel about prayer and hospitality has much to say about how we care for all who have lost their homes this week."
