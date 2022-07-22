Cat found after fire destroys homes in Norfolk
A couple who lost their home in a fire that spread through a village have been reunited with their cat which they thought had been lost to the blaze.
Two homes were destroyed in Ashmanhaugh in Norfolk, on Tuesday, including one belonging to Trudi and David Calver.
On Wednesday, UK Power Networks staff came across their pet, Treasure, but their other cat is still missing.
Mrs Calver said "miracles really do happen", while Mr Calver praised those who are rallying to help them.
Several people lost their homes as fires broke out across Norfolk on the hottest day of the year.
Norfolk Fire Service declared a major incident and dealt with more than 100 incidents on Tuesday.
Clutching her treasured cat as they headed to the vet, Mrs Calver said: "I really don't care about the possessions - my cats were the thing that really got me the most - but I've got one."
Mr Calver, who works at Sprowston Garden Centre, said colleagues raised £500 to help them out.
They had also been offered clothing for free - "because all we'd got was what we were stood up in" - and a café would not let them pay for their lunch, he added.
'Gutted'
Keith Gant, 75, has also lost his house in Ashmanhaugh after living there for 30 years. His family has been combing through the ashes in what remains.
His daughter and grandson, Emma and Shawn Brown, have been looking for the keys to his Jeep.
"He can't get out without it, and he's gutted," said Emma.
They were having trouble getting a replacement as all his ownership documents also went up in the flames, she said.
"We've been sieving through things trying to find little ornaments, because, losing his wife three years ago - that was their house," said Shawn.
"He's literally lost everything."
Mr Gant has lost every photograph he had ever had of his wife - but he does have a tattoo of her that he had inked on his arm shortly after her death, his daughter explained.
Elsewhere, five homes were destroyed in Brancaster Staithe on the coast near Hunstanton, although four were empty and due for demolition, which has now started.
However, the fifth, a nearby bungalow, belonged to Maggie Eldredge, who is in her 80s.
"You could hear the roar of the fire," she said.
She escaped with nothing but her dog.
"I never thought to take anything from the house - I didn't - it was crazy."
She praised people's generosity, but said she would not know what the future held until she meets the loss adjuster on Monday.
"Material possessions - I'm sure I said that I'm not into material things - you jolly well are," she admitted.
"All the memories..."
She lost photographs of her sons and her late husband.
"All that sort of thing... is not with us anymore."
