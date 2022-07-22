Norfolk firefighter dies at King's Lynn fire station
- Published
A firefighter and father-of-two has died at a fire station in Norfolk, it has been announced.
David Pickwell passed away at King's Lynn North early on Tuesday, Norfolk Fire and Rescue said on Twitter.
"He was a good friend to many, serving the communities of Norfolk with immense professionalism and pride," it added.
It said its flags had been lowered across Norfolk as a mark of respect and its thoughts were with his wife, two sons, and wider family and friends.
The fire service was unable to comment further, but had said in its tweet that Mr Pickwell joined the service in April 2017 and "became a respected member of King's Lynn Blue Watch".
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk