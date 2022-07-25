Field fire shuts Wroxham Barns tourist attraction in Norfolk
A family tourist attraction was forced to close after wildfires broke out in nearby fields.
Wroxham Barns in Norfolk closed on Sunday while crews brought a crop fire under control. The site features a petting farm, camping and shops.
Sunday saw temperatures reach 30C (86F) in places, also leading to fires in fields in the village of Stockton, close to the A146 near Beccles.
Another fire at Burgate, near Diss, saw 18 fire engines tackle a blaze there.
Alan Jaye of Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "It was a very busy weekend.
"Friday and Saturday we were able to rest some of our crews.
"However Sunday from two o'clock, it really did start getting busy again and we did face a lot of challenges."
Several fires on the hottest day of the year on Tuesday, saw homes destroyed in the county.
