Norfolk fire service inadequate at preventing fires, says report
- Published
A fire service which declared a major incident amid record-breaking temperatures has been heavily criticised by inspectors.
Norfolk Fire Service was rated as "inadequate" at preventing fires by Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS).
The inspection was carried out before the service dealt with hundreds of incidents last Tuesday.
The fire service said it was committed to creating a "safer Norfolk for all".
The report by HMICFRS found 15 areas that had previously been classed as "requiring improvement" had not got better since the last inspection in 2019, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Inspectors said failures to identify people at risk was a "cause of concern" and the service needed to do more to tackle bullying, harassment and discrimination.
On Tuesday last week temperatures hit 39C (102F) in Norfolk and the service dealt with 300 fires, with several homes being destroyed.
The report said Norfolk Fire Service (NFRS) did not always carry out serious incident reviews following fatal fires, meaning there was no learning from the event.
Inspectors also said firefighters were not carrying out "safe and well visits" or person-centred home fire risk checks.
But the report praised the service for its ability to respond to fire and other emergencies.
Roy Wilsher, inspector of fire and rescue services, said: "I have concerns about the performance of NFRS in keeping people safe and secure from fires and other risks.
"In particular, I have serious concerns about how it keeps the public safe through its prevention activity."
Interim chief fire officer Tim Edwards said the service had "already taken steps to improve some of the other areas highlighted in the report, since the inspectors' visit last autumn".
"We are of course disappointed with some of the inspection findings and are committed to reducing risk and creating a safer Norfolk for all," he said.
