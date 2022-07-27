County comes together to celebrate Norfolk Day 2022
A host of events are taking place across Norfolk to "toast and promote" the county.
Norfolk Day 2022 will celebrate the county's royal connections, football club, local communities and landscape.
The first Norfolk Day was held on 27 July 2018 and was inspired by neighbouring Suffolk, which has held an annual county day since 2016.
EDP editor David Powles said: "You remind yourself why you feel so lucky to live in this wonderful county."
"If Suffolk gets its own day, Norfolk needs to have its own day - and it needs to be twice as good," Mr Powles told BBC Radio Norfolk.
"In the last few years people have been forced to appreciate what's on their doorstep a lot more and realised that, rather than going and standing at an airport, just drive 40 minutes up the coast."
A host of community groups and local businesses will mark the day with events, promoted by the Eastern Daily Press, Evening News and BBC Radio Norfolk, which will broadcast live around the county.
A special podcast will be recorded by the BBC to reflect on what Norwich City football club means to its fans.
Norwich North MP, Chloe Smith, tweeted: "I'm really proud to be a Norfolk MP because I grew up in Norfolk and I love our county.
"It's important to me that we can keep the great opportunities for young people in the years to come because I want Norfolk to stay great."
